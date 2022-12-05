WhatsApp rolls out status updates within desktop chat; Here's how to use it

WhatsApp has been constantly updating its mobile and desktop app. Now, the instant chat messaging app has rolled out status updates within chat for desktop users. Earlier, if a desktop user wanted to check status updates by their contacts, he had to click on the 'status' option on the left top side. However, now with the new feature, the green circle/ring that signifies a status update, will be visible in the chat option and once a user clicks on it, the status update will play on the app screen.

As you can see in the below photo, it is now easy to discover if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account. If the ring is visible around the profile photo within the chat, then you have received the update. In case the feature is not available for your account, just keep your version of WhatsApp up to date to get the feature in the coming days. So, if the ring is visible in your chat, just click on the profile photo and you will be able to check out the status update.

According to reports, WhatsApp is also working to develop a picture-in-picture feature for video calls. Users will be able to utilise other applications while making a video call on WhatsApp thanks to the capability. In another development, WhatsApp is also working to add 21 new emojis that will be released in the coming days.

According to WABetaInfo website which tracks upcoming WhatsApp features, WhatsApp is also developing a lock screen option for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta users. Once enabled, a password will be required to log in to the WhatsApp desktop app every time a user opens the application. The feature is useful especially if you share your PC with other people.