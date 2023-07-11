This WhatsApp Feature Will Allow You To Stay Anonymous On Community Groups

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for its community members to ensure their privacy. This new feature called ‘Phone Number Privacy’ will help users in remaining anonymous within their community groups while sending messages. With the onset of this feature, users can show their reactions to messages by hiding their name and phone number as well. Phone number privacy for the community members will be available after installing the most recent update of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, as per the report of Wabetainfo.

The meta-owned text-sharing platform has been testing this feature for quite some time and it is currently available to some beta users. It is expected that WhatsApp will roll out this new feature in its latest update and make it available to all users.

According to WABetainfo, this new option is in the community announcement group info. While enabling this feature, it will alert users that their number will stay hidden from the other participants except for the community admin and the members who have already saved their numbers. Users should also note that this feature is limited to the community members and the admin’s phone number will be always visible to the participants.

Additionally, if users want to interact with the community member whose number is hidden, they can send a request for the same. Due to this feature, users can interact with other community members with full anonymity. This feature will roll out for more users as right now it is available to some beta testers who are assessing its functions in Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is also releasing an enhanced interface for iOS users, reported WABetainfo. The text-sharing platform is introducing the translucent effect and navigation bar in its latest interface. This tweaked interface is now available to all the iOS users of WhatsApp and it can be found in the latest update of the app.

This new interface also contains the updated sticker tray with improved navigation. Users should note that they may have to restart the app after installing the update.