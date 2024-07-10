WhatsApp Feature: Meta-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new safety feature for users who are added to the group by unknown people or keep users stay safe in group messaging.

Notably, this feature started rolling out to WhatsApp users and will be rolled out to everyone on the platform in the coming weeks. Earlier in 2019, an instant messaging platform WhatsApp decided to give its users more control over who can add them to a group.

WhatsApp will now show a “context card” whenever users are added to an unfamiliar group. This “context card” reveals details like who added you, when the group was created and who created it.

With this information readily available upfront, users can decide if the group is relevant and choose to join or leave. Besides this, users can also manage who can add them to groups to enhance their privacy by adjusting their WhatsApp Settings. Users will have three choices: Everyone, My Contacts, or My Contacts Except.

“This is particularly helpful if you just met someone or a group of people, and haven’t yet saved them in your contacts–or it can help confirm whether or not it’s a group you know or want to be in,” WhatsApp said.

How To Change Group Privacy Settings:

Step 1: Open the application where you want to adjust group privacy settings.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘More menu’ icon, typically represented by three dots, located at the top or bottom of the screen.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Settings’ to open the settings menu.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Privacy’ to access privacy-related options.

Step 5: Select ‘Groups’ and choose one of the following options: ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’, or ‘My Contacts Except’ to set your preferred group privacy level.