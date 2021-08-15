WhatsApp Scam: Don’t click on THESE links while chatting or you will lose money

WhatsApp users have been at the receiving end of cyberattacks which have been increasing day by day. Fraudsters are coming up with unique tricks to steal money from people’s accounts.

The online scams have increased manifold and now WhatsApp users are facing the brunt of it, thanks to increasing popularity. Fraudsters target WhatsApp so that they can reach their massive user base.

Now, the latest scam targeting WhatsApp users has come to the fore. Revealed by Russian security researchers at Kaspersky, this scam is all about package deliveries from companies. The world was forced to go into lockdown in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in dependency on online deliveries which skyrocketed. Cybercriminals started targeting these online buyers.

The process which scammers follow is that they send WhatsApp messages to users portraying themselves as delivery companies and then they tell the user that a package needs to be delivered to the address. They will eventually ask you to click on the links to complete the process or try to make a small payment instead.

Kaspersky warned people to not even think of clicking on these spurious links, forget even actually doing it. First of all, they should recollect whether they have ordered something or not. Fraudsters take advantage of such weak situations where people click on links mindlessly.

After someone clicks on such links, it directs towards fake websites which ask for further details or for payment against delivery. Debit card, credit card, net banking details are asked for from the users. However, under no circumstance should anyone supply this sensitive information.

Kaspersky said, "Unexpected parcels requiring payment by the recipient remained one of the most common tricks this past quarter."

