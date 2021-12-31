WhatsApp scam: “Excuse me, who are you?”; Here’s how fraudsters steal money

New Delhi: Although Facebook is the app and social network with the most users, WhatsApp is utilised by more than a quarter of the world's population, making it one of the most popular and ideal social media platforms for frauds using social engineering and viral communications.

One of the most common is the one that starts with an innocent "Sorry, who are you?" and can make us relax.

The prominent portal WABetaInfo, which specialises in forecasting all of the news that will enter WhatsApp, has become the target of a fraud involving the introduction phrase we mentioned before. And, taking advantage of the circumstance, they have revealed one of the ways in which scammers frequently exploit the messaging app for financial gain.

They usually purchase a VoIP number (voice over Internet protocol, a technology that allows users to make phone calls over the Internet), which is not allowed to be used on WhatsApp due to its rules, and can be used for a variety of purposes, including contacting a specific person or a group of people.

They send a message asking "Excuse me, who are you?" when they identify a valid phone number. "I found you on my to-do list."

They constantly treat you with respect because they strive to win your trust.

They begin by asking you basic questions, such as your name, occupation, and age, and then offer you compliments to help you feel better.

The fraudster will eventually urge you to add him to your social media accounts, such as Instagram or Facebook.

The scammer(s) tries to gain access to your public information on Facebook and Instagram, such as your friends list and other intriguing facts, in order to steal your money.

They'll then blackmail you by threatening to disclose some private images with your friends and family (actual photos, if you shared them carelessly, or photos modified with Adobe Photoshop) if you don't send them money.

You should never send them money under any circumstances. They won't stop blackmailing you when you give it to them; instead, they'll ask for more.