हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp starts rolling out new calling interface for select Android users

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on Android. 

WhatsApp starts rolling out new calling interface for select Android users

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on Android. According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some users.

A few users are also able to see the change on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3.

As of now, the new interface was not spotted on the iOS beta app, but the report says that WhatsApp might roll out to WhatsApp too in a future update.

To understand who is speaking on a group voice call, WhatsApp is working on bringing waveforms so that users can identify the speaker.

In addition, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new screen for responding users about their account ban reviews.

WhatsApp is also working on some new features, including tweaking the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view, for iOS users. Also Read: 

With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions. Also Read: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappMETASocial mediamessagingWhatsapp update
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 12: Get free rewards in simple steps

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Election Rush: PM Modi to visit Kannauj today