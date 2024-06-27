WhatsApp To Stop Working On 35 Smartphones Including iPhones, Samsung And Motorola Devices; Find Out Reason Here

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is constantly working on new features and extending its capabilities. However, this is not always possible to sustain with the older devices. Now, several smartphones will no longer be supported by WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, will stop updating and functioning on over 35 smartphones in 2024 from vendors like Apple, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Motorola, and Samsung, as reported by CanalTech. Moreover, these devices will no longer receive WhatsApp updates or security patches. While this decision is intended to improve the app's performance and security, it will require some users to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp.

So, If you have an older phone and use WhatsApp constantly, you need to upgrade to a newer device to continue using the app. While brands like Huawei and LG have stopped selling phones in India, many are still using phones from these brands, so you need to change the smartphone.

Why WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on Old Phones?

In the fast-paced world of technology, smartphone makers support devices for only a few years. Due to software and hardware compatibility, developers like Meta optimise their apps for the latest software versions. Currently, WhatsApp only recommends using the app if you have a device with Android 5.0 (or later) or an iPhone with iOS 12 (or later). The phones with older systems won't receive updates, increasing security risks.

List Of Devices Losing Support To WhatsApp

Apple:

iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, and iPhone SE

Samsung:

Galaxy Ace Plus, Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Express 2, Galaxy Grand, Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+, Galaxy S 19500, Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE, Galaxy S3 Mini VE, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy S4 mini I9190, , Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE, and Galaxy S4 Zoom.

Motorola:



Moto G, Moto X

Lenovo:

Lenovo 46600, Lenovo A858T, Lenovo P70, Lenovo S890

LG:

Optimus 4X HD P880, Optimus G, Optimus G Pro, Optimus L7