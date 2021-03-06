हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp testing 24-hour timer feature for disappearing messages: Here’s how it will work

This feature can be enabled for group chats and one-on-one conversations as well and it can be turned off by default, and turned on through the contact/group info. Only admins have control over disappearing messages in group chats but in other chats, both parties can turn it on/off whenever.

Last year, WhatsApp launched a feature called disappearing messages which automatically deletes messages in chats. Now the messaging platform plans to soon add support for 24 hours as for now, the timer is for seven days for disappearing messages.

As per the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to set messages to disappear after 24 hours which is currently under development but there’s no word on when it will be released for all users. 

This feature will have the disclaimer that messages have disappeared from the chat. Even though the messages disappear after seven days, they will still be visible in the notifications preview if the chat hasn’t been opened yet. Quoted messages will also remain in the chat even after they’ve disappeared and this applies to forwarded messages as well.

