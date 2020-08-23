WhatsApp tests Advanced Search Mode with Android Beta update

Washington: The Instant Messaging application WhatsApp has introduced Advanced Search mode among a slew of features that have been released by WABetaInfo.

According to Mashable, as reported by WABetaInfo, a website that posts regular WhatsApp updates, users would have to update their WhatsApp version to 2.20.197.7+, to use this new feature.

The report states that users would be able to quickly search the message type that they have sent to their contacts by using this mode. For example, the user would be able to quickly see all the shared images, GIFs, or videos that you have sent via this feature. Also, if you have WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp is rolling out this mode for certain beta testers.

The reason only specific testers would be getting to experience this mode is that WhatsApp is enabling the feature from the server-side for a few beta testers.

WABetaInfo stated, "This type of activation is partial and very slow: this happens when a company decides to gradually enable a feature to see the effects of it when enabled. In these situations, its better to enable the feature for a few users rather than everyone.