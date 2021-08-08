WhatsApp Tips: Can you send messages without typing?

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp gives an opportunity for its users to send messages without even typing them. This can happen only because of its digital assistants. All you need to do is to ask the virtual assistant to send a WhatsApp and then the work will be done.

Android users can easily use Google Assistant to send messages, while iOS users can take the help of Siri to send WhatsApp messages. These assistants come handy when you are occupied or busy and are not able to send a message.

Users can also ask these digital assistants to read out messages for you, but that would certainly require permissions and therefore users will be asked to give access to your phone’s notifications.

Google will then come with a display message, which says, “to hear your messages, calendar events, and other important info, give the Google app access to your notifications.”This setting can always be changed as one needs to go to the Notification section and disable notification access for Google.

Here’s how to send messages without even typing them:

Step 1: Install the Google Assistant app if you can’t do it by saying “Hey Google” or “Okay Google.” You can also touch and hold the Home button to activate Google Assistant.

Step 2: After the installation, tap on the “Open” button and say “Hey Google.”

Step 3: Then the digital assistant will respond to you. You can then say “Send a WhatsApp message to XXXX (name).” Then mention the name of the contact you want to send a message to.

Step 4: Google Assistant will ask you about the content that will be sent in the message.

Step 5: After that, the virtual assistant will then type and show the message. The assistant will say the message is ready to send. So after that, you just need to say “Okay, send it.” Your message will then be delivered. The second time, the assistant might directly send the message.

