WhatsApp Tips: Here's how to remove or change bank account on WhatsApp Pay

New Delhi: WhatsApp released an in-chat payment tool that allows users to send money to anyone on their contact list over WhatsApp. It is a payment solution based on UPI that allows you to send and receive money. WhatsApp Pay, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was released in India as a trial run in February 2018. Later, on February 7, 2020, WhatsApp gained NPCI's approval to phase-in its digital payment service. WhatsApp's payment service was initially available to about 10 million users in the country.

To use WhatsApp Pay, the user must first send money to contact. After receiving the request from the other hand, the user can set up their UPI account on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Pay allows users to pay money to anyone in their contacts, after which it activates UPI ID. Users of WhatsApp Pay can send money by entering their UPI ID. Users can also pay using a QR code to send money to persons who are not on their contact list.

If you're new to WhatsApp's payment feature, here's how you should get started. Users can pay money straight through chat; there is a rupee sign next to the attachment choice within the chat.

The messaging software allows users to view their bank account balance in addition to sending and receiving money. Users can, for example, link more than one bank account to their WhatsApp payment account. When you add more than one account, WhatsApp allows you to choose your primary account. Users can deactivate a bank account or all bank accounts if they no longer want to utilise WhatsApp Payments.

First, let's go over the steps for changing the primary bank account connected with WhatsApp Payments:

On Android:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Step 2: Select 'More Options' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose 'Payments' from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select the account you want to designate primary from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Select 'Make Primary Account' from the drop-down menu.

On iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings menu.

Step 2: Click Payments under the Settings menu.

Step 3: Select the appropriate bank account by tapping on it.

Step 4: Select – Make Primary Account from the drop-down menu.

Now that you've completed the task, you can repeat the process if you want to change your primary bank account on WhatsApp Pay.

What if you wish to delete a bank account, or all of your bank accounts, from WhatsApp Pay? The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Navigate to WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select Payments from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose the bank account you want to delete from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select - Remove Bank Account from the drop-down menu.

