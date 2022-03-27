WhatsApp Tips: Here's how to send messages to someone without saving their number

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, is used by billions of people worldwide to connect with friends and family members. We also use it to communicate with coworkers. Everyone should be aware that in order to send a message to someone on WhatsApp, we must first save their phone number in our contact list.

However, there are times when we need to contact an unknown person on WhatsApp for work purposes, and this should only be done once. As a result, we don't want it to be saved to our contact list because they will be able to see our status and profile picture after we save their number. And many users who care about their privacy do not want that.

There is a method for sending a message to someone without storing their phone number in your contact list. Please tell us more about it.

Users of WhatsApp can send messages to anyone without saving their phone number. However, there is no direct way to accomplish this, and you will need to take some additional steps.

Here's how to send WhatsApp messages without saving a phone number:

With a few simple steps, you can send messages to anyone without saving their phone number. You will need a shortcut link provided by WhatsApp to do this.

Step 1: On your smartphone, open any browser and type "https://wa.me/phonenumber."

Note: In place of "phone number," you should write that you'll need to enter the phone number as well as the country code in the URL. The URL should look like this after you add the number: "https://wa.me/919931138525"

Step 2: To open the link, press enter.

Step-3: You should now see a green box with the words "Continue to Chat." Simply tap it to be redirected to your WhatsApp account.

Step-4: You'll see a new chat window with the phone number there. You can now send a message to the number.

