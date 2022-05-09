WhatsApp Tips: Want to record WhatsApp voice calls? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. It can also be used to make international voice and video calls. This is one of the most popular aspects of the app because you can not only talk, send live locations, and swap photographs, but you can also call someone with just one click.

If you're a WhatsApp user, you're probably aware that the service doesn't allow you to record voice calls. However, there are various options for recording calls. There are instances when you must record a call for a variety of reasons. When you are unable to take notes while on the phone, the recordings are really useful. As a result, you may listen to the call recording whenever you want and never miss anything.

Method 1:

You can simply use a second phone to record a WhatsApp call if you have one. You will, however, need to keep the phone on speaker for this. You can do this in a separate room if you don't want anyone to hear your talk. You won't need to download a third-party programme to record calls this way.

Method 2:

Install it from the Play Store if you don't mind using a third-party app to record your private call. This app shop has a wide variety of possibilities from which to choose, depending on your preferences. Before downloading, the best approach to choose an app is to read reviews and check ratings. This way, you'll be able to determine whether or not that particular programme is worth your time and effort.

For recording WhatsApp calls, we utilised the "Call Recorder Cube ACR app." The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It can automatically record all of your WhatsApp calls, both incoming and outgoing. This app appealed to us because it can record calls from other apps such as Telegram, Slack, Zoom, Facebook, Signal, and others.

Here’s how to record WhatsApp calls using third party app:

Setting up call recording is a straightforward process. Simply follow the directions on the screen. Here's all you need to know about getting started with call recording or enabling it.

Step 1: Install the "Call Recorder Cube ACR app" on your device.

Step 2: You must allow the Cube ACR App Connector in the Accessibility > Settings section of your phone after downloading the app.

Step 3: You have the option to disable the battery optimization feature.

Step 4: If you want WhatsApp to record your WhatsApp calls, select that option. Now you're ready to go.