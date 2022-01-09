हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
whatsapp features

WhatsApp to add advanced search feature: Here's how it will help you

 These new features are being handed out to both Android and iOS users, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp to add advanced search feature: Here&#039;s how it will help you

New Delhi: Users of WhatsApp business accounts will soon be able to search more accurately within the chatbox thanks to a new feature. Long threads can benefit from the advanced search filter, which divides them by contacts, non-contacts, and unread.

 These new features are being handed out to both Android and iOS users, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. "WhatsApp is not going to distribute it on WhatsApp Messenger," according to the instant-messaging app tracker, "since they are more beneficial on WhatsApp Business."

"WhatsApp is currently releasing a new feature that allows you to use complex search filters to filter your chats and messages. If the feature is already activated for your WhatsApp Business account, new options will appear when searching for chats and messages: Contacts, Non-contacts, and Unread," writes WABetaInfo.

You can quickly browse results that satisfy your criteria when you utilise these options, and you can also combine different conditions (for example, looking for images from non-contacts), according to WABetaInfo.

