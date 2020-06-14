WhatsApp to allow up to 4 devices to access same account soon: Report

Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp has been testing multiple-device support for quite some time now and sources claimed that the company would release this new feature in the beta version.

The website WABetaInfo, which tracks new features on the beta version of Whatsapp, claimed that after the release of new feature the users will be able to use WhatsApp on up to four devices for the same account. At present, a single account can only be used on a single device. The website also shared a screenshot of the feature suggesting that WiFi will be used by the device in order to synchronize data between the four devices. It is expected that WhatsApp may also launch a similar option for users working on the netowrks of their phones.

It is to be noted that WhatsApp had released Whatsapp Web support feature few years ago but this feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and it also requires authentication from the device.The new feature supporting multiple devices might extend to different form factors including iPads.

WhatsApp is also gearing up to release a new feature which will allow the users to conduct searches on the basis of dates. This feature has also been spotted by WABetaInfo.