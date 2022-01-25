WhatsApp to bring 2-step verification to desktop & web versions

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to bring the two-step verification feature to desktop and web versions in a future update. A screenshot provided by WABetaInfo shows that the two-step verification feature can be enabled or disabled on the web and desktop version.

"It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. You can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account," adds WABetaInfo.

Two-step verification is already available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN must be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing the possibility of allowing users to migrate chats from their Android device to an iPhone.

The feature was spotted in development in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.2.74. Currently, it is not available to everyone at the moment. It appears that WhatsApp will rely on an app called Move to iOS in order to make the migration possible.

Live TV

#mute