WhatsApp to bring calls tab enabling users to see call details, history on desktop app

WhatsApp is continuously working to improve its desktop and mobile apps. While it has improved certain features of the Android/iOS apps, it's also working to bring more features to the desktop app. According to the latest report, WhatsApp is now working to bring a calls tab to beta testers that will allow desktop users to see the call list and details on the app itself. At present, the calling feature and call history are not available for WhatsApp Web users and desktop app users.

According to WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp had released a new app sidebar last month for beta testers. The app sidebar provided a shortcut to reach certain sections of the app by opening a tab such as chat list, status updates, and settings. Now, WhatsApp is adding a calls tab on the sidebar.

Once a user will click on the new calls tab in the sidebar, it will immediately show the list of call history within the desktop app. By clicking on the call history cards, one can see call details as well. It also provides the ability to search for a call made in the past. Since this is a beta version, the feature is available to selected beta testers only and it will take time to reach all WhatsApp users. Desktop users currently can't make calls using the WhatsApp Web browser page but the same can be done using the WhatsApp desktop app.

The recent WhatsApp updates include announcement groups, 1024 group members, group polls, community to bring similar groups at one place, an easy switch between groups in the Community, 2GB file sharing and admin delete feature.