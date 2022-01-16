WhatsApp to bring message reactions via emojis to iOS devices

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, will deliver emoji-based messaging replies to iOS devices, with beta testing already underway. The said upgrade will be available for both one-to-one and group chat in the near future.

According to WABetaInfo, iOS users will soon receive the 22.2.72 update, which will feature settings for managing reaction notifications. The message reaction function allows a user to respond to a text message using a collection of emojis to express a specific feeling.

According to reports, WhatsApp has been working on the update since September of last year. Users will be able to react with any emoji they wish, according to a previous report from WABetaInfo. The responses will not be anonymous, similar to the Google Workplace group chat tool.

The reaction feature will only allow users to respond with emojis via a notification toggle, rather than using the standard WhatsApp chat format. While receiving alerts, users can alter emoji reaction settings for both individual and group reactions.

"Unfortunately, it's still not possible to react to messages," the WAbetaInfo report says, "but the fact that these settings can be managed suggests that message reactions will be accessible very soon."

In the meantime, WhatsApp is said to be working on bringing message reactions to the WhatsApp beta for Android. Additionally, the business has brought new sketching tools to Android, beginning with two new pencils for drawing on photos or videos. The upgrade is now in beta testing, and when it is released, it may include the option to blur photos.

