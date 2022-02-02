हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp to extend the time limit by THIS much

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.410 suggest that the time limit for deleting messages be extended to 2 days and 12 hours.

WhatsApp to extend the time limit by THIS much

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is said to be working on extending the time limit for deleting a message "for everyone." "from a long time ago, you can erase a message in one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds on WhatsApp. According to a recent source, this might be expanded to a maximum of two days and 12 hours. According to WABetaInfo, a beta version of WhatsApp for Android has references that suggest extending the time limit for "Delete for Everyone."

According to the WhatsApp tracker, references in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.410 suggest that the time limit for deleting messages be extended to 2 days and 12 hours, giving users two-and-a-half days to permanently delete a message. Users will notice a notification that says "This message was removed." after a message is deleted." This isn't the first time WhatsApp has been alleged to feature a "Delete for Everyone" extension "There is a time restriction.

In November 2021, it was announced that the Meta-owned Instant messaging app would raise the time limit for deleting texts to up to seven days. However, according to the WABetaInfo report, the seven-day time restriction appears to be excessive, as most people would not wish to erase a message received more than a week ago.

While it is unclear when the popular instant messaging software will implement the feature, it is safe to assume that it will happen soon. Back in 2018, WhatsApp released the "Remove for Everyone" option, which allows users to delete a message within an hour. Previously, the time restriction was set at seven minutes.

Separately, WABetaInfo claimed that WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.9 has a new introductory screen for WhatsApp Communities. This screen is used to explain how the new feature will work to users.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone'whatsapp featuresWhatsApp messages
Next
Story

Unbelievable! Apple Watch saves THIS man's life, here's how

Must Watch

PT5M24S

Punjab Elections 2022: Congress may announce CM face in Punjab today