WhatsApp to extend the time limit by THIS much

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is said to be working on extending the time limit for deleting a message "for everyone." "from a long time ago, you can erase a message in one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds on WhatsApp. According to a recent source, this might be expanded to a maximum of two days and 12 hours. According to WABetaInfo, a beta version of WhatsApp for Android has references that suggest extending the time limit for "Delete for Everyone."

According to the WhatsApp tracker, references in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.410 suggest that the time limit for deleting messages be extended to 2 days and 12 hours, giving users two-and-a-half days to permanently delete a message. Users will notice a notification that says "This message was removed." after a message is deleted." This isn't the first time WhatsApp has been alleged to feature a "Delete for Everyone" extension "There is a time restriction.

In November 2021, it was announced that the Meta-owned Instant messaging app would raise the time limit for deleting texts to up to seven days. However, according to the WABetaInfo report, the seven-day time restriction appears to be excessive, as most people would not wish to erase a message received more than a week ago.

While it is unclear when the popular instant messaging software will implement the feature, it is safe to assume that it will happen soon. Back in 2018, WhatsApp released the "Remove for Everyone" option, which allows users to delete a message within an hour. Previously, the time restriction was set at seven minutes.

Separately, WABetaInfo claimed that WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.9 has a new introductory screen for WhatsApp Communities. This screen is used to explain how the new feature will work to users.

