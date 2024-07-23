Advertisement
WhatsApp Soon To Introduce AirDrop-Like Feature For Android, And iOS Users

WhatsApp users will be able to send videos, photos, documents, and other media directly to nearby devices using an end-to-end encrypted connection on the platform, eliminating the need for an active internet connection. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Soon To Introduce AirDrop-Like Feature For Android, And iOS Users File Photo

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is testing a new Apple AirDrop-like feature for sharing media files without an internet connection, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Initially tested for Android users, this feature will debut on iOS through the TestFlight beta program in WhatsApp beta version 24.15.10.70. The latest TestFlight beta version of WhatsApp for iOS introduces a Nearby Share feature.

With this highly anticipated feature, users will be able to send videos, photos, documents, and other media directly to nearby devices using an end-to-end encrypted connection on WhatsApp, eliminating the need for an active internet connection.

Are you curious how this AirDrop-like feature works? The process involves generating a QR code that the receiving device scans, differing from the Android version, which relies on detecting nearby devices.

However, this feature is still in its development stage, and there is no confirmed release date. Earlier, the company announced a new feature for desktop users that will enable them to create unique usernames, as reported by WABetaInfo.

These usernames can be used to chat with different people without actually exchanging contact numbers. However, this feature is expected to come to WhatsApp Web and not the smartphone apps.

Furthermore, the instant messaging platform is working on a new feature to translate all chat messages, which will be available in a future update. The platform also introduced a new feature for users to easily find the people and groups that matter to them. 

