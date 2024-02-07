WhatsApp To Introduce Third-Party Chat Support

New Delhi: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is getting ready to allow other messaging apps on its platform. This decision comes ahead of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will start in March. The DMA aims to ensure fair competition in digital markets.

Interoperability For Millions

Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp, said they are all set to make the platform work with over 2 billion users. This means people using WhatsApp can chat with friends using other messaging apps. (Also Read: BharatPe Faces Government Inquiry Amidst Legal Turmoil)

Balancing Act

Brouwer mentioned that while they want to make it easy for third-party apps to connect, they also want to keep WhatsApp safe and private. It's a challenge to balance both, but they are satisfied with their solution.

What Can You Share?

Users will be able to send text messages, images, voice messages, videos, and files across different apps. However, features like calls and group chats will come later.

Opting In For Safety

Users must choose to participate in this new feature. This is to prevent spam and scams. Messages from other apps will appear in a separate section in your WhatsApp inbox if you opt-in.

Patience Required

Although WhatsApp has been working on this for over a year, it will take some time before you can chat with friends on other apps.

Consequences Of Non-Compliance

Not following the rules of the EU's DMA could lead to fines. Companies might have to pay up to 10 percent of their yearly earnings or even more for repeated violations.

What About Other Apps?

It's not clear if apps like Telegram will also allow chatting with WhatsApp users. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, is also planning to let Messenger connect with other chat apps.

(With IANS Inputs)