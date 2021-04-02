हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp to introduce this new feature to modify its app colour, check details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to change colours inside the app. 

WhatsApp to introduce this new feature to modify its app colour, check details

New Delhi: WhatsApp has been the point of criticism for some point of time now, but it still remains the most used instant messaging platform in the country. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to change colours inside the app. 

This new feature will let WhatsApp users to modify colours in the chat box and opt for a darker shade of green for text on the screen.

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of other new and exciting features. It was recently also reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice messages at their convenience.

The feature is currently in beta is being developed for iOS users currently. As per Mashable, with this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to speed up their voice notes.

The feature will be released with WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11. It will have a total of three-speed levels - 1x, 1.5x and 2x where users will be able to play the audio messages at any one of these speeds.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp new featureFacebookWhatsApp instant messenger
Next
Story

Apple iPhone 13; Know all the features, price and release date

Must Watch

PT7M17S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, 1 April, 2021