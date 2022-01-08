WhatsApp to launch THESE features in 2022

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant-messaging service, debuted a slew of new features and enhancements in 2021. Users are now anticipating its next additions. WhatsApp is working on a number of new features to improve the chatting experience for its customers.

Some of these new features are already being tested in the app's beta version, while others are still in the works. WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed a few days ago that the app is working on a new feature that will display a sender's profile pic in the notification when an iOS user receives a message.

Users may anticipate the new WhatsApp features to improve their texting experience.

WhatsApp upcoming features 2022

1. Display profile photo in notifications

When a user receives a new message from friends or a group, the instant-messaging software is said to be working on a new feature that will display the user's profile picture in iOS system alerts.

2. Hide your ‘last seen’ from specific contacts

WhatsApp is also experimenting with a much-needed feature that will allow users to hide their 'last seen' status from certain contacts exclusively. Let us inform you that WhatsApp already offers a feature that allows you to hide a user's last seen from their contacts. However, one drawback of this function is that users are unable to view their contacts' 'last seen' status.

Users can hide their last seen details from certain contacts they don't want to see, while still being able to check the 'last seen' status of everyone else in their contacts, thanks to the new last seen functionality. According to reports, the feature is already accessible in the app's test version and will be launched soon.

3. No time limit for deleting sent messages

Users can currently remove messages up to 4,096 seconds (68 minutes and 16 seconds) after they have been sent on WhatsApp. However, current rumours claim that the meta-owned app is testing a new feature in a beta version that will permanently eliminate this restriction.

Users will be able to delete sent messages from any point in the past using the new capability. There is currently no timeline on when this feature will be released.

4. WhatsApp Community feature

WhatsApp is rumoured to be developing a new community feature akin to Discord groups and channels. This is not to be confused with WhatsApp's existing groups feature. With this new functionality, group admins will have more control over the app's various features. Admins can create up to ten groups inside a community and send messages to all of them at once. The community chats will be encrypted from beginning to end. It's possible that the functionality will be implemented soon.

5. WhatsApp logout

WhatsApp is developing a new option called logout to replace the 'Delete Account' button, according to WaBetaInfo. Users will be able to log out of their WhatsApp accounts from their devices, much like they can on Facebook and other social networking apps. Users may be able to access their accounts on numerous devices at the same time with the new logout option.

The feature was just discovered in WhatsApp's new beta version. The WhatsApp logout functionality is expected to be handed out to both iOS and Android users in the near future.

6. Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to view Instagram Reels straight from the chat app. According to reports, this is part of WhatsApp's ambition to integrate with other Facebook-owned apps.

7. Read later

WhatsApp may soon improve the Archived Chats function so that you may read them later. Users will not receive notifications for messages received from a chat once it has been placed to the read later area. The feature will also include a 'vacation mode,' which will ensure that'read later' chats behave similarly to archived chats in the current stable version. An edit button allows users to customise settings. WhatsApp users can unarchive numerous conversations at the same time.

8. WhatsApp Insurance

In India, WhatsApp users will soon be able to purchase insurance using the app. Through partnerships with regulated financial services companies, the instant-messaging app plans to offer out health insurance and micro-pension products on its messaging platform in India. WhatsApp will initially use its platform to market SBI General sachet-health insurance and HDFC Pension products.

9. Message reactions

Like Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp users will soon be able to respond to messages using photographs. WABetaInfo is said to have spotted a sneak peek of the functionality. The feature, dubbed meesage reaction, will allow users to respond to a message using a total of six emojis.

Users can access Message reactions in both individual and group chat threads. Users can also use the 'Reaction Alerts' option to enable or disable message reaction notifications.

10. Edit receipts while sharing media

Before sharing material on WhatsApp, users will soon be able to choose new receivers.

