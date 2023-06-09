WhatsApp To Roll Out HD Photo Feature Soon

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called HD photos. With this feature, users can now send high-quality images without compromising their original dimensions. The aim is to make it easier for users to share photos of superior quality on the platform. Although the WhatsApp HD Photo feature is not yet available to all users, beta testers may soon have access to a new option that allows them to manage photo quality, as announced by WABetainfo.

Generally, image quality suffers when users share photos on WhatsApp. It is due to the change in the pixels and size of the image while sharing. However, the new HD feature will solve this issue. Users of the WhatsApp HD Photo feature can now choose between HD Quality and Standard Quality for the photo.

Users who want to maintain the image quality must select the HD quality option before sending the photographs. The photo will be tagged as HD once it has been shared with the recipient using the HD quality feature. This information also helps the recipient understand when a photo is sent by using this feature.

It should also be noted that this new function can preserve the dimension of the original image but it does not mean that you can send the photos in their original quality. “The light compression is still applied to the image,” stated WhatsApp beta news in its report.

This new WhatsApp update is limited to sharing photos within your conversations. You cannot send a video using this feature; and as done before, high-quality videos can only be sent in the form of documents. This new feature is also unable to share images through status updates.

As per a report by The Quint, android beta testers who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp will be able to share the HD images while iOS beta testers can do the same by installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta from the TestFlight App. This feature will be available for more users in the coming weeks.

The launch of WhatsApp's HD photo-sending features seeks to improve the visual experience for users and provide them with a choice for higher-quality photographs.