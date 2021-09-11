हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WhatsApp Voice Transcriptions

WhatsApp to roll out voice transcriptions feature soon: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp Voice Transcriptions feature allows users to transcribe the contents of a voice message. Picture this, WhatsApp users can now turn the content in the voice message into readable format. 

WhatsApp to roll out voice transcriptions feature soon: Here’s how it will work

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Voice Transcription. It has previously launched end-to-end encryption for chat backups. 

According to a WABetaInfo report, the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a feature called Voice Transcriptions for its platform.

WhatsApp Voice Transcriptions feature allows users to transcribe the contents of a voice message. Picture this, WhatsApp users can now turn the content in the voice message into readable format. 

The blog site further revealed that the WhatsApp Voice Transcriptions feature will be provided on an opt-in basis, which means that users can transcribe WhatsApp messages only after getting permission. This permission will be quite similar to the camera and microphone permissions that users give WhatsApp.

Besides that, the blog site revealed that users’ messages will not be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook’s server for getting the transcription. However, Apple will provide the service.

This will further help in improving the speech recognition technology in Apple. In terms of privacy, it can be seen that the voice transcriptions will not be directly linked to personal identity.

“When a message is transcribed for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” the blog site wrote.

This feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s iOS-based app and it will be available to beta testers with the text update. However, there is no confirmation for Android devices.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsApp Voice TranscriptionsWhatsApp featureWhatsappWhatsApp voice message
Next
Story

iPhone Users Alert! Your bike ride can damage your iPhone camera: Here's how to save it

Must Watch

PT4M25S

Sendoff app helps individuals arrange and manage funerals