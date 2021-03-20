WhatsApp to soon work without your phone

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is coming up with a WhatsApp Web Beta program for iOS and Android beta users soon which will enable users to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phones connected to the internet.

This program will be compatible with both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business apps. This is going to help the app to test the hyped multi-device support functionality.

As per the WABetaInfo website, the screenshots shared by the tipster hinted that many features of WhatsApp Web like Delete for Everyone might not work for users once they join the WhatsApp Web Beta program.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp noted that there is an urgent need to update it to the latest version of the app to chat with the users enrolled in this program. Both calls and messages will not be supported if the other person is not using a recent version of WhatsApp.

The screenshot further read that users who join this program will be able to link up to four desktop devices including Facebook Portal at once.

The screenshots also revealed that the option to join this program will be available in the Settings menu under the WhatsApp Web/Desktop option. Once users click on the WhatsApp Web Beta program, they will be greeted with a prompt that says “Join the new WhatsApp Web Beta, which no longer requires that you keep your phone connected.” Clicking on the ‘Got it’ button makes users enrol in the program.

However, this program isn’t available yet.