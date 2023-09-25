trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667103
WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Devices From October 24; See Full List

WhatsApp recently announced that it will no longer support Android devices running version 4.1 or earlier. Similarly, WhatsApp will only be compatible with iOS 12 or later versions for iPhone users. 

Sep 25, 2023
  • WhatsApp to stop support on these android devices from October 24.
  • Android 4.1 or older will not be compatible for Whatsapp.
  • For iPhone users, only iOS 12 or later version will support the instant communication app.
WhatsApp to stop support on these android devices from October 24.

New Delhi: Companies regularly update their mobile applications to fix bugs in the code, enhance the user interface, and introduce new features. All smartphone apps operate on an operating system, whether it's Android or iOS, which also receives periodic updates. With each new app update, companies often discontinue support for older operating system versions due to bugs and security vulnerabilities.

WhatsApp recently announced that it will no longer support Android devices running version 4.1 or earlier. Similarly, WhatsApp will only be compatible with iOS 12 or later versions for iPhone users. WhatsApp has provided details of the Android versions it will stop supporting from October 24 onwards, which includes any device running on Android 4.1 or earlier.

Here is a list of Android phones that will lose WhatsApp support starting from October 24.

Most of these phones run on the older Android 4.1 or earlier versions:

  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • Sony Xperia Z
  • Motorola Xoom
  • HTC Desire HD
  • LG Optimus 2X
  • HTC Sensation
  • Nexus 7
  • HTC One
  • Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

You can check the Android version on your phone by going to Settings > About Phone > Software Details. If your Android version is not supported by WhatsApp, you will not be able to send or receive messages using the app.

