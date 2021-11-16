हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp to unveil THESE two features soon for Android, iOS users: Check details here

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on several new features, which includes the ability to hide users' last seen, status, and profile image from select contacts, as well as listen to voice notes before sending them to their friends. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, these features are currently in the development phase and will be put out in a future update of WhatsApp.

The ability to hide last seen, status, and profile picture is further an extension of the privacy capabilities currently accessible on the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. WhatsApp now allows users to hide their profile image, status, and last seen for all contacts at once, without the ability to choose who can see it.

This is about to change, as WhatsApp has been spotted testing new privacy options that will allow users to select who they wish to conceal their updates and photos from. Both Android and iOS beta versions are being used to test the feature. Users can choose to expose their Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen to "Everyone," "Nobody," or "My Contacts" on WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will add a new option called "My Contacts...Except," which will allow users to choose who they want to hide their last seen status and profile picture from. The WABetaInfo report does not show how the feature will operate on WhatsApp, but it does include a screenshot showing the new privacy option being added to the Facebook-owned messaging app's privacy settings. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be included in a future build.

Besides that, WhatsApp users will soon be able to preview and pause voice communications. This feature will make the app more user-friendly. Once this functionality is upgraded, you will be able to pause the voice message. Previously, if you are recording a voice note, the app could not pause.

Additionally, while recording voice notes, WhatsApp will display waveforms. The development of this new feature is still in the early stages, according to WABetaInfo, but it is still available for beta testing on Android and iOS. There is a simple way to preview your voice note before sending it till the feature is officially released: To hear your WhatsApp voice note without sending it, open the app and go to the chat where you'll be sending it. To avoid having to keep your finger on the audio button when recording, slide up the audio recording option to lock it.

Once the recording starts, record your audio and then return to WhatsApp's homepage by using the back button. Make sure you don't accidentally unleash the audio. Don't worry if you accidentally hit the back button; your audio will not be ruined. Return to the chat where you'd like to share the audio, and it'll be ready for you. Use the play button to listen to your audio. Press the send button if everything looks to be in order. You can also delete your audio by hitting on the trash symbol if you want to re-record it.

