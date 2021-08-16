WhatsApp Trick: Want to hide chats from that naughty cousin? Here’s how to enable Face ID on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular messaging service in India and its use has increased manifold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes when you give your phone to a naughty cousin, he/she starts reading your WhatsApp chats and opens your gallery, furthering checking photos and videos.

If we look at the law, it is very clear that it is not advisable to open a chat without a person’s consent. But people do stupid things at times.

If other family members also use your phone, in which you have many personal chats, which you want to keep confidential, then there is a special trick for you. If you use this trick, then you can easily give your phone to anyone and you will be rest assured that no one can read your messages.

Here’s how to enable Touch ID or Face ID:

Step 1: Go to 'WhatsApp Settings'.

Step 2: Then, tap on 'Account'.

Step 3: Select 'Privacy' and tap on 'Screen lock'.

Step 4: Now, turn on 'Touch ID or Face ID' whatever you need.

Step 5: Then, select the length of time WhatsApp can be on standby mode before it is prompted for Touch ID or Face ID.

Here’s how to disable Touch ID or Face ID:

Step 1: Open 'WhatsApp Settings'.

Step 2: Then, tap on 'Account'.

Step 3: Select 'Privacy' and tap on 'Screen lock'.

Step 4: Now, turn off 'Touch ID or Face ID' whichever you want to turn off.

