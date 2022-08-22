New Delhi: Are you travelling and don't want to be bothered by WhatsApp messages? There is, however, a way to remove the messaging app without deleting it. There are times when you don't want to use WhatsApp or even receive messages through it. While you can mute all WhatsApp messages, this may give the impression that you are ignoring them or that something is wrong.

If your smartphone's mobile data or Wi-Fi is turned on, you will receive WhatsApp messages and will be unable to stop them unless you turn off your data. Even if you disable background data or keep WhatsApp closed, you will receive notifications for new messages. If you think that turning off the blue tick for your messages will help you ignore people on WhatsApp, think again. The app will not stop sending you messages, and disabling this feature means that the sender will not be able to tell whether you have read or not. Read More:

Remember that whenever you open this messaging app, WhatsApp will always show everyone that you are online, and there is no way to hide this. If you don't want to use WhatsApp for a while, you can disappear and stop receiving messages without deleting the app. Here's how to go about it. Read More:

The procedure is straightforward and will take less than a minute to complete. All you have to do is change one setting and you're done.

Long-press the WhatsApp app and select the "App info" icon.

On the top, you should now see a "Force Stop" option. All you have to do is tap on it, and you're done.

Close the WhatsApp app that is running in the background. You will no longer receive messages on this app once this is completed.

Notably, If you use this method, the sender will only see one tick, indicating that the message was not delivered to you. A double tick indicates that the message has been delivered to you, but you have not yet read it. Blue ticks indicate that the message has been read by the recipient.