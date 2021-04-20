WhatsApp unveils Stand up for Earth sticker pack: Here’s how to download and use it

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has finally come up with a brand new sticker pack called ‘Stand up for Earth’ which highlights the environmental challenges that the citizens of any country face today. It further facilitates users to take actions like recycling, reducing electricity, and saving water.

Developed by Juan Molinet, an Argentinian illustrator living in Berlin, the new Stand up for Earth sticker pack is there for download and use globally on its platform.

Here’s how to download and use it:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then open any chat window.

Step 2: Tap on the chatbox and then tap on the sticker option.

Step 3: Now, tap on the sticker option again.

Step 4: Next, tap on the plus icon.

Step 5: Tap on the download button next to the World Earth Day sticker pack.

Besides that, the company has unveiled new wallpapers which showcase the sheer beauty of the planet Earth and its list includes grasslands, a river at night and highlands. To use these, go to Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Choose Wallpaper.

