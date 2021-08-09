WhatsApp Update: Here’s what you need to know about the new emojis

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on several features for quite some time. It has already come up with 'view once' disappearing photo and video feature and has been working on new features like multi-device support and encrypted backups too. Currently, WhatsApp is adding support for the newest emojis on the beta version of its Android app.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the Facebook-owned messaging app will now provide support to the latest emojis which basically helps users on Android to see the latest emoji sent by another Apple iOS user. Apple had already released iOS 14.5 which had come up with new emojis. The emojis include a heart on fire, an exhaling face, and many more emojis. This has not been released yet.

It is therefore important to note that Apple iPhone users who updated to iOS 14.5, were able to send 217 new emojis from their keyboard, via WhatsApp, courtesy of the system-wide emoji support. But these emojis are not spotted by any Android user as even the Android 11 user does not support these emojis. WhatsApp has now come up with an update that will eventually display the images in the right manner.

It has already been reported in April that Apple has provided support for three major groups of emojis. The first one includes a face exhaling (or sighing) a face in the clouds and a face with spiral eyes. The second group has two new heart variations - a burning heart emoji and a ‘mending heart’ emoji and the large third group comes with support for lots of diverse new emoji and gender combinations.

This report revealed that those users having updated beta version 2.21.16.10 of WhatsApp for Android, can easily see all the new emoji sent by iOS users. Picture this, they can also send these emoji from the in-app emoji picker, but not from their emoji keyboard. System-wide support for these emoji will come soon along with the upcoming Android 12.

