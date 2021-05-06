WhatsApp update! Messaging app may suggest stickers to spice up your chats

WhatsApp may soon let users express themselves with more stickers than words or emojis for that matter. The world’s largest messaging platform is reportedly working on a feature that will show users a slew of stickers based on what they are typing in the message box.

For example, if you type ‘happy’ then you will be shown a few stickers displaying a happy mood. These stickers are basically the ones already available on the platform. While the company hasn’t announced the feature officially, it is likely to add more stickers to make the platform to make it more interactive than ever.

WhatsApp’s recently launched build for Android smartphone dropped a hint towards a shortcut that is likely to suggest you glyphs based on the text you type in the message box, adding a spark to your conversations.

However, there’s no said timeline on which WhatsApp will roll out the new feature, as the messaging platform is yet to launch many other long overdue ones such as multi-device support, self-destructing images, etc.

Even the current sticker chat option in testing appears to be quite similar to the one offered by Snapchat to its users. WhatsApp’s proposition here appears to win back users, who are flocking to messaging platforms like Snapchat.

WhatsApp recently unveiled six new sticker packs for both Android and iOS users which includes Egg And Chup, Realistic Rabbit, Betakkuma 2, Square Cheese’s Daily Life, Woman Cactus and A Burdensome Pigeon Named Eagle. Prior to this, WhatsApp had rolled out sticker packs for Earth Day 2021, Ramadan, and Covid-19 vaccine as well.