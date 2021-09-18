हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
whatsapp features

WhatsApp Update: New WhatsApp video controls, group call shortcuts features unveiled for users

This feature is called the New Video Controls and it is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11.

WhatsApp Update: New WhatsApp video controls, group call shortcuts features unveiled for users

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has unveiled new features known as New Video Controls and Group Call Shortcuts. The messaging app has always been popular among users for its ever-evolving features and enhanced specs.

WhatsApp has recently confirmed that it has initiated testing a Yellow Pages-like feature called Business Directory. Besides that, a report revealed that the company is already working on a feature that will enable users to share images and stickers. 

Now WhatsApp has revealed that it is launching two new features: 

New Video Controls

This feature is called the New Video Controls and it is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11. WhatsApp New Video Controls comes with several new functionalities to the messaging app’s interface when users share a video. Currently, WhatsApp only shows the send option for longer videos and a toggle button for short videos.  

After this WhatsApp update on its iOS beta app, users will get more control over the video and there is a button on the opposite side of the GIF toggle button  that helps users to mute a video and share it without any sound. Also, a tile which is placed right next to the Video Mute button gives out information about the video’s size and length. As per the WABetaInfo report, every time a user edits the video, the size and the length of the video is updated immediately.

Group Call Shortcuts

Meanwhile another feature called Group Call Shortcuts is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.19.15. The blog site revealed  that this feature helps in quickly placing group calls from group cards. The messaging app has already added group video calls and group video icons in the group card section of its user interface.

Also, these shortcuts were there for individual chats and now WhatsApp has come up with this feature to group calls. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
whatsapp featuresWhatsappNew WhatsApp Video ControlsWhatsApp Group Call Shortcuts
Next
Story

THESE 5 cryptos surged up to 500% in 24 hours: Check details here

Must Watch

PT15M52S

Babul Supriyo joins TMC - watch Badhir News