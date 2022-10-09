WhatsApp update: Now group admin can add THIS many members to group, check details here

New Delhi: WhatsApp has brought tremendous updates for its users as people nowadays are tech-savvy. Group creators will benefit from this update by the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp has once again increased the number of members added to a group. Till now users had the ability to add 512 people to a group, but now its number has increased even more.

Now you can add 1024 people to a group. Let us know the details related to the update.

According to a report by WABetainfo, in both WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, the number of users adding to the group has now increased from 512 to 1024. A screenshot of this feature has also been shared in the report, in which it can be seen that WhatsApp is giving the user the facility to add 1024 people to a group.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups up to 1024 participants!



Some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can add up to 1024 participants to their groups!

Many new features are being awaited on Whatsapp for a long time. It includes features like a poll, avatar, edit, and voice status update. Talking about the avatar feature, under this feature, users can create their avatar and not only send stickers to friends but also put their avatar on the profile photo.

Recently it was reported that WhatsApp is soon going to introduce an in-app survey feature, in which users will get a chance to take part in the survey through the official WhatsApp account.