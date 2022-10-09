NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP UPDATE

WhatsApp update: Now group admin can add THIS many members to group, check details here

Continue reading to find out the new update of Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WhatsApp update: Now group admin can add THIS many members to group, check details here

New Delhi: WhatsApp has brought tremendous updates for its users as people nowadays are tech-savvy. Group creators will benefit from this update by the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp has once again increased the number of members added to a group. Till now users had the ability to add 512 people to a group, but now its number has increased even more.

Now you can add 1024 people to a group. Let us know the details related to the update.

According to a report by WABetainfo, in both WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, the number of users adding to the group has now increased from 512 to 1024. A screenshot of this feature has also been shared in the report, in which it can be seen that WhatsApp is giving the user the facility to add 1024 people to a group.

Many new features are being awaited on Whatsapp for a long time. It includes features like a poll, avatar, edit, and voice status update. Talking about the avatar feature, under this feature, users can create their avatar and not only send stickers to friends but also put their avatar on the profile photo.

Recently it was reported that WhatsApp is soon going to introduce an in-app survey feature, in which users will get a chance to take part in the survey through the official WhatsApp account.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk