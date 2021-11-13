WhatsApp Update: Now WhatsApp users can choose who can view 'Last Seen' status

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging program. The "Last Seen" function of the app is thought to be the most divisive, as it can be both beneficial and unpleasant when you're attempting to avoid particular text messages.

While there is a way to disable Blue Ticks and the "Last Seen" date in WhatsApp, it is a very limited function that allows you to set the two features on or off. WhatsApp has included a new privacy feature that allows you to hide your Last Seen status on WhatsApp from certain contacts in a new version. As a result, users will soon be able to choose who can view their "Last Seen" timestamp.

While the Last Viewed tool is handy for determining when a particular contact was last seen on the app, it can be intrusive in some circumstances. Nobody likes it when they're told they were on WhatsApp and didn't respond to a message. A beta version of WhatsApp revealed the new functionality, which allows users more options for who they can hide their Last Seen from.

WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, discovered it first and published a screenshot of how the functionality will appear on the Android version for WhatsApp. Users must currently navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen to hide their last seen from others. Only three options are available to users: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. There will be a new option - My Contacts Except... - with the next version.

Users will be able to hide their Last Seen time from specific contacts with this new and fourth option. Users must choose which contacts they do not wish to share their last seen time with. This is similar to the feature WhatsApp is introducing to allow users to choose who can see their profile photographs and information.

Live TV

#mute