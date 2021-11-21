WhatsApp Update: Now WhatsApp will disturb' you with THESE notifications

New Delhi: WhatsApp may become even more troublesome for certain users as the platform is rumoured to be working on a new type of notification. So, what's the strategy? You will receive a notification if someone responds to one of your messages. Fortunately, you will be given the option to disable it.

WhatsApp's much-anticipated message reaction function appears to be gaining traction, as the instant messaging service is now rumoured to be working on a 'reaction notifications' feature. The new WhatsApp beta for Android v2.21.24.8 update was spotted by WABetaInfo, who notes that the notification feature initially appeared on the iOS beta.

According to a graphic given by the platform, users can manage "response notifications," which means they can choose whether or not they want alerts when someone "reacts to their message." The expected'message reaction' feature of Meta (previously Facebook)-owned WhatsApp would effectively allow users to react to messages using emoticons like as heart or thumbs up that are already accessible on its sibling platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

The option to manage "response notification" will most likely be found in the main Settings menu, but it is unclear whether users will receive the same tool for individual chats or groups. Although the change may not appear to be important, it is always beneficial to have more alternatives for limiting screen time. The same publication previously reported that WhatsApp users would be able to respond to messages using any emoji.

Similarly, messages can contain an "unlimited number of reactions," but if there are more than 999, it will display "999+." The magazine also mentioned that the process of sending a reaction might be end-to-end encrypted, making it impossible for an outsider to read chat reactions. The availability details of message reactions and reaction notifications are yet unknown, and the corporation has yet to publicly announce the development.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be working on a slew of new capabilities, including HD features that will allow users to send and receive images and videos without having to compress the quality. Soon, the platform may offer a pause and resume feature for Voice Recording. According to reports, WhatsApp is working on another feature that would allow users to hide their last seen from certain individuals. It's possible that it'll include a comparable option for displaying profile photographs.

Live TV

#mute