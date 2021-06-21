WhatsApp Update: Now you can easily forward WhatsApp sticker packs with THIS feature

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp comes with several stickers on its platform. Recently, it unveiled a new sticker pack on Father’s Day 2021 called ‘Papa mere Papa’. WhatsApp regularly launches its own set of sticker packs that Android and iOS users can download from the app.

Now WhatsApp has come up with a new sticker feature for iOS beta users today itself. WhatsApp is basically testing this feature that will eventually allow users to forward sticker packs. It’s available with the WhatsApp beta version for iOS 2.21.120.13, as per the WABetaInfo.

How to forward WhatsApp Sticker Pack

Presently, WhatsApp users just forward stickers and they can not send the entire sticker pack. However, the latest update will let users forward the entire sticker pack at once. This feature is available in the WhatsApp Sticker Store and then click on the forward button. To go to the WhatsApp Sticker Store, open a chat and tap on the emoji button. Then select the sticker icon and tap on the + icon to open the WhatsApp Sticker Store.

After you have entered the store, you can easily find the list of sticker packs that is available for download and then add to the library. Then check for the forward button which is an arrow on top of the sticker pack. Tap on this button and select the contact or contacts to send the sticker pack to. WhatsApp will send a deep link so that you can quickly view and download the sticker pack.

As per the WABetaInfo, this feature is there only for the official WhatsApp sticker packs. It will not work with third-party sticker packs that are not available in the WhatsApp Sticker Store.

Since this feature is already there on WhatsApp’s beta iOS app, it is expected to roll out to all users soon.

