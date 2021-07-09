WhatsApp Update: THIS feature will allow you to share top quality photos from your phone

In order to give tough competition to its rivals, the popular messaging app WhatsApp is working on several features that can further improve the experience of users. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is currently testing the multi-device support feature that was confirmed by WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart in June. Now, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will eventually improve the quality of the photos or images being shared on the messaging app.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started working on a feature called Image Quality which will enable users to pick the quality of the image that users share with their friends and family on WhatsApp.

Currently, WhatsApp compresses the images while sharing them with other users on its platform and this impacts the image quality and the freshness of the image. From now onwards, WhatsApp users will be given three options -- Auto, Best Quality and Data Saver -- to choose from when they upload an image for sharing. After picking the Auto option, WhatsApp will detect the best compression algorithm based on the image that you are sharing and then send the image across its platform.

The Best Quality option will then enable WhatsApp users to send high-quality images over its platform. For example, if someone shares an HD quality image, then with the help of the Best Quality option, WhatsApp will not hamper the image quality at all. The third option or the Data Saver option will further help in compressing the image in order to reduce the data usage while sharing the image. Currently, this feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s Android beta app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a similar feature for videos as well. Similar to the image feature, it will have three options that a user will get on using the Image Quality feature to pick from while sharing videos.

