हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp Update: This WhatsApp feature will change media sharing, here's how

WhatsApp's new file limit is highly required now as people are using higher megapixel lenses that produce high resolution images and videos that are larger in size. 

WhatsApp Update: This WhatsApp feature will change media sharing, here&#039;s how

New Delhi: WhatsApp is developing and simultaneously releasing a new feature to select beta testers that will allow them to send media files up to 2GB in size. This new feature is said to work on both Android and iOS. It is currently being rolled out in Argentina, but other regions will have to wait. We are all aware that social media platforms permit the sharing of media files up to a certain size. Even Gmail, which is owned by Google, does not allow more than 25MB of file attachment/s in a single session.

WhatsApp's new file limit is highly required now as people are using higher megapixel lenses that produce high resolution images and videos that are larger in size. People usually have to cut or edit them in-app or with a third-party app before sending them. Compressing media files reduces their quality, and the end result may differ from what was expected.

WhatsApp allows users to send media files up to 100MB through the app, but with this new update, users can send files up to 2GB without worry.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, this new feature is only available to a select group of beta testers in Argentina and may change before the final rollout. Alternatively, WhatsApp could simply maintain the current 100MB limit and abandon the concept of 2GB files.

Even if WhatsApp abandons the concept, it is critical to solving today's problem.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Whatsappwhatsapp featuresWhatsapp usersWhatsApp files
Next
Story

Elon Musk launching his own social media app? Here's what he says

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Breaking News: Illegal construction demolished in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh