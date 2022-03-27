WhatsApp Update: This WhatsApp feature will change media sharing, here's how

New Delhi: WhatsApp is developing and simultaneously releasing a new feature to select beta testers that will allow them to send media files up to 2GB in size. This new feature is said to work on both Android and iOS. It is currently being rolled out in Argentina, but other regions will have to wait. We are all aware that social media platforms permit the sharing of media files up to a certain size. Even Gmail, which is owned by Google, does not allow more than 25MB of file attachment/s in a single session.

WhatsApp's new file limit is highly required now as people are using higher megapixel lenses that produce high resolution images and videos that are larger in size. People usually have to cut or edit them in-app or with a third-party app before sending them. Compressing media files reduces their quality, and the end result may differ from what was expected.

WhatsApp allows users to send media files up to 100MB through the app, but with this new update, users can send files up to 2GB without worry.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, this new feature is only available to a select group of beta testers in Argentina and may change before the final rollout. Alternatively, WhatsApp could simply maintain the current 100MB limit and abandon the concept of 2GB files.

Even if WhatsApp abandons the concept, it is critical to solving today's problem.

