WhatsApp’s New Update: Chat With Strangers Without Saving Their Numbers

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to chat with unknown numbers without adding them to their address book. With the help of this feature, users can avoid saving the contact number before starting a conversation on WhatsApp. They can just initiate the chat on this meta-owned platform by searching for their phone number on the application. This new update is available in the latest version of WhatsApp. Android and iOS users can avail the benefit of this by installing the most recent version of this application. This is not a beta feature because it is now available for all as per the report of WABetainfo.

Earlier, WhatsApp users had to face the inconvenience of having to save a contact’s number before initiating a conversation with them. This often led them to rely on third-party apps or click-to-chat APIs, which are complicated and dangerous. However, this has changed with the recent introduction of a new feature. Now, users need to not save a person’s contact details anymore before starting the chat. It has made chatting with unknown numbers easier and more private.

You can use this feature by following these steps:

Step 1: In Android, search for the desired number in your contact list.

Step 2: WhatsApp will open the inbox of the contact number of the unsaved contact on your address book, provided they are present on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Similarly on iOS, open the application and click on “Start new chat”.

Step 4: Enter the unknown phone number in the search bar.

Step 5: You will be able to see their inbox and start a conversation.

This new update has unveiled one of the most anticipated features of this messaging platform. Before this, Android and iOS users had to save the contact of the unknown number to identify them through their profile picture on WhatsApp. But now they can easily search the number and the profile picture associated with it on this meta-owned messaging platform. This new update is considered an additional privacy measure and hence enhances the messaging user experience.