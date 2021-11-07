हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Communities feature to come soon; here’s how it will benefit you

WhatsApp Community feature is still under development and there is no word on when this feature will arrive.

New Delhi: WhatsApp is continuously attempting to improve its platform by adding new features. XDA Developers reported in October that the Meta-owned messaging service was developing a new feature dubbed WhatsApp Communities. Now, WABetaInfo has confirmed that such a feature is in the works at the corporation, as well as providing additional specifics.

According to the blog site, WhatsApp Communities will be a searchable WhatsApp group in which group managers would have more authority. In addition, a single community can contain several groups, all of which are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Community admins will be allowed to send messages in this group chat, and they will be able to group some groups linked to the community, according to the blog site.

One of the most significant differences between Communities and WhatsApp groups is that a Community will provide admins with tools to help them better manage all of their groups. The specific nature of these characteristics is unknown at this time. Community administrators will also be able to invite others to join their community. They will be able to manually add new members or use a "Community Invite Link" to do so. They will also be able to use QR codes to invite and add new members to their WhatsApp Communities.

Another significant distinction between WhatsApp communities and WhatsApp groups is that when a new user joins a community, they will not necessarily be allowed to send messages to all of the community's groups right away. It's possible that group administrators will select how members of the community communicate with one another.

The pictures of the WhatsApp feature posted by the blog site show that WhatsApp would change the community symbol to enable users distinguish between a WhatsApp group and a WhatsApp community. To identify the community from a group chat, the community icons will be square with rounded corners, and the group icons will be round, just like the individual chat icons.

All said and done, the WhatsApp Community feature is still under development and there is no word on when this feature will arrive on the company’s Android or iOS-based apps.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
