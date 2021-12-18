WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to allow you to hide your profile photo, status from one or more persons

New Delhi: WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging and talking systems, has released a new update for its desktop client via the official beta channel. According to the release notes, the update brings the version number up to 2.2149.1. In a future update, WhatsApp will add the option to choose "My Contacts Except..." for privacy settings. WABetaInfo tweeted about the situation, saying, "What's new in WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2149.1? In a future update, WhatsApp will add the option to choose "My Contacts Except..." for your privacy settings. More iOS and Android activations are expected at a later date."

"After implementing some new methods to protect user privacy, WhatsApp is now working on the ability to specify "My Contact Except..." for your privacy settings right within WhatsApp Web/Desktop!" according to WABetaInfo. The option "My Contact Except..." will be available for Last Seen, About, and Profile Photo, according to the source. You can specify who can't see your information on WhatsApp when you select "My Contact Except...".

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will most likely be deployed on WhatsApp Web/Desktop once WhatsApp has fully rolled out the same feature on Android beta and iOS beta. Also, even if the feature "My Contacts Except..." is already activated for their WhatsApp account, beta testers cannot see or select "My Contacts Except..." on WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

However, no timetable has been set for when the feature will be available to more iOS and Android users.

Aside from that, WhatsApp is working on building Communities in anticipation of a future release. The new update, which brings the version to 2.22.1.4, will be distributed through the Google Play Beta Program.

WABetaInfo informed its followers on Twitter about the situation. "What's new in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.1.4? For a future upgrade, WhatsApp is working on building Communities!, "It sent out a tweet.

Before attaching groups to the Community, it is necessary to give them a name and an optional description, according to the information. Also, no timetable has been set for when the feature will be available to beta testers.

