WhatsApp Update: Your WhatsApp status will see THIS change

WhatsApp statuses are super fun and in fact, the Facebook-owned company is rolling out an update soon, after which WhatsApp will be able to do makeovers in the status i.e. to make your status more attractive.

WhatsApp has been primarily working on several features lately, be it multi-device feature which is going to be launched soon and then you can link the app to multiple devices. However, the company is planning to bring better contact pages, better emoji support and image editing tools for WhatsApp Web.

Now according to a WABetaInfo report, the company is working on a major improvement in its status feature.

Let’s go back to WhatsApp Status which was introduced in 2017 by the Facebook-owned messaging app. It was seen as a clone of the Snapchat Stories feature where users could upload photos and videos for 24 hours. According to a new report by WABetaInfo, it looks like the upcoming update of WhatsApp will come with a few changes to the status feature.

According to the report, WhatsApp is working on major changes that will affect WhatsApp status. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, if a person enters the status, a green ring will appear around the profile photo which indicates that the user has uploaded his/her status. The report further stated that tapping a profile photo with a green ring will prompt users to ask whether they want to see the profile photo or view the status.

