WhatsApp Users Alert! This new feature may let you save disappearing messages

New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on a feature that will once again make the instant messaging app a target for privacy violations. According to a rumour, the firm is working on a change in its disappearing messages function that will allow users to preserve a message if desired.

WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, has discovered that the Meta-owned instant messaging app is developing a new feature that will allow users to keep receiving vanishing messages. According to the WABetaInfo report, the functionality was integrated to the Android beta in March and has now made its way to the WhatsApp iOS beta, indicating that the feature may be released soon.

If implemented, this feature will be in direct opposition to WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature. It will enable anyone to save a message, effectively turning it from a disappearing to a regular communication. According to the report, there will be an option to delete the message, but this will only function if the message was tagged for keeping in the first place.

Disappearing messages are essentially a privacy feature that allows users to send messages but prevents them from being saved in the conversation. This could become a topic of contention. However, the functionality being discussed here could negate that aim by allowing anyone to save a message that was supposed to vanish.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced a feature that allows users to have up to 32 individuals in a group chat. Additionally, the business is introducing a number of new capabilities, including the ability to exchange files up to 2GB in size, WhatsApp communities, and more.

Users must go to a chat window and press the call button in the top right corner of the screen to initiate a voice call. Open the Call tab at the bottom > Select the Plus symbol at the top > Start Group Call to start a group voice call.

