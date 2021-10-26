WhatsApp Users Alert! WhatsApp may soon ask users to verify identity to make payments

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, may soon require users to prove their identities in order to make payments on the network.

New strings identified in the newest WhatsApp beta release, according to XDA Developers, hint that the messenger will ask users to upload verification documents in order to continue utilising payments on WhatsApp.

When users register for WhatsApp Pay in India, the service just verifies the phone number associated with their bank account in order to facilitate UPI-based transactions.

To facilitate payments in Brazil, the messenger uses Facebook Pay to validate users' credit or debit cards.

Users are not required to provide any identity verification documents in order to make payments at this time. According to the study, this could alter soon.

A few new strings in WhatsApp v2.21.22.6 beta imply that users may be required to provide identity verification documents in order to continue utilising payments.

Users of UPI-based apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and even WhatsApp Pay do not need to present any documentation in order to send or receive money. However, as per RBI requirements, wallet apps such as PayTM require KYC verification.

WhatsApp is yet to make an official announcement regarding this change. The corporation may not divulge any specifics for a time because the additional strings have only recently been added to the beta version, according to the report.

Live TV

#mute