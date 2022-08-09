New Delhi: For its users, WhatsApp has added numerous new features. The capability to delete unwanted or mistakenly sent messages is one such feature. Currently, users have 68 minutes to delete these messages. This time limit has now been extended to more than two days by the instant messaging service owned by Meta. Rethinking your message? The company asks in a post on Twitter announcing the new time limit. After you hit send, you will now have just over 2 days to delete your chat messages.

Users of WhatsApp will actually have two days and twelve hours to delete their messages. Users have the option of deleting a message only for themselves or for all recipients. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 9 August: Check website, steps to redeem

One can delete specific messages they have sent to an individual or group chat by selecting the "Delete messages for everyone" option. Messages that you delete for yourself remain on the user's device only. It has no bearing on the chats with your recipients. The messages will continue to appear in your recipients' chat screens. Read More: Good news for Indian smartphone companies! India may ban Chinese phones under Rs 12,000

Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

Here’s how to delete messages on WhatsApp:

- Go to the chat that contains the message you want to delete in WhatsApp.

- You can delete a message by tapping and holding it. To delete multiple messages at once, you can choose more messages.

- Choose between selecting Delete for me or Delete for everyone by tapping on Delete here.

Before deleting a WhatsApp message, one must be aware of the following:

- You and the recipients must be using the newest version of WhatsApp for messages to be successfully deleted for everyone.

- Prior to deletion or if deletion fails, recipients might still be able to view your message.

- If deleting for everyone wasn't successful, you won't be informed.

- Even after the message is deleted from the WhatsApp chat, recipients using WhatsApp for iOS may still have the media you sent saved to their Photos.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has begun to roll out status reaction functionality to some iPhone beta users. Users can respond to WhatsApp status updates with one of eight different emojis: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.