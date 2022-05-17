New Delhi: WhatsApp has begun work on a new feature that would allow users to leave groups without informing anyone. Currently, when a user leaves a group, WhatsApp displays an in-app notification telling all group members that a specific member has left the group. The company is currently working on modifying this functionality so that only group administrators are alerted of changes.

According to the report, while the screenshot depicts the feature being developed for WhatsApp Desktop beta, it will also be available in the future on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta iOS, after which it will be launched to a larger user base.

Notably, the claim comes just a few days after WhatsApp debuted the Communities feature. Communities on WhatsApp are designed to bring people from different groups together under one umbrella. "In this way, users may simply get updates posted to the entire Community and establish smaller discussion groups on topics that are important to them." Communities will also offer powerful new admin capabilities, such as announcement messages delivered to everyone and control over which groups can be included," the business noted while unveiling the service.

It's probable that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to quit groups silently, especially within communities, so that group admins may better manage groups while ensuring that someone exit doesn't cause any disturbance based on why the group was formed in the first place.

Separately, WhatsApp is working on introducing rich link previews for text-based status messages. According to the blog site, a future update to the messaging app would produce a rich preview by adding extra details to the shared link. To put it simply, the app will include a clickable preview of the link given in text-based status updates. This feature is planned to be added to WhatsApp's platform in the near future.