हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
whatsapp features

WhatsApp Users Alert! You will soon filter unread chats, view group poll result

WhatsApp is testing the possibility to view the results of a group poll that you generated and shared with others.

WhatsApp Users Alert! You will soon filter unread chats, view group poll result

New Delhi: WhatsApp has a lot of features, and the platform keeps adding new ones on a regular basis. The option to filter unread chats is the latest feature that the messaging app could introduce in the coming months.

According to WAbetainfo, the planned feature is currently being tested on the WhatsApp Desktop customers, but it will be available on Android and iOS in the near future.

According to the report, WhatsApp Desktop Beta app version 2.2221.0 allows users to filter unread chats. The feature is activated by selecting the filter button in the top-right corner of the window. If you don't want to view all of your unread messages together on the screen, you may also clear the filter.

WhatsApp introduced features that many users didn't think they needed, but it all worked out in the end. One of those features for the messaging app might be the ability to filter unread chats.

It seems strange that desktop users would get to experience it first, but the idea of seeing it on Android and iOS makes us even more thrilled about the functionality. We don't know when WhatsApp will test this feature on mobile for users.

The possibility to view the results of a group poll that you generated and shared with others is another feature WhatsApp appears to be testing right now. This tool is available on iOS beta version 22.12.0.73 and claims to provide you with information about the poll results, such as which item received the most votes and by what percentage. 

In addition, WhatsApp will include a top choice tag that will display the winning poll option.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
whatsapp featuresWhatsappWhatsapp usersWhatsApp unread chats
Next
Story

TCS CodeVita: IIT Delhi student gets Rs 7.76 lakhs for winning world’s largest coding contest

Must Watch

PT1M1S

BJP announces candidates name for the Lok Sabha by-elections