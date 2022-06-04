New Delhi: WhatsApp has a lot of features, and the platform keeps adding new ones on a regular basis. The option to filter unread chats is the latest feature that the messaging app could introduce in the coming months.

According to WAbetainfo, the planned feature is currently being tested on the WhatsApp Desktop customers, but it will be available on Android and iOS in the near future.

According to the report, WhatsApp Desktop Beta app version 2.2221.0 allows users to filter unread chats. The feature is activated by selecting the filter button in the top-right corner of the window. If you don't want to view all of your unread messages together on the screen, you may also clear the filter.

WhatsApp introduced features that many users didn't think they needed, but it all worked out in the end. One of those features for the messaging app might be the ability to filter unread chats.

It seems strange that desktop users would get to experience it first, but the idea of seeing it on Android and iOS makes us even more thrilled about the functionality. We don't know when WhatsApp will test this feature on mobile for users.

The possibility to view the results of a group poll that you generated and shared with others is another feature WhatsApp appears to be testing right now. This tool is available on iOS beta version 22.12.0.73 and claims to provide you with information about the poll results, such as which item received the most votes and by what percentage.

In addition, WhatsApp will include a top choice tag that will display the winning poll option.