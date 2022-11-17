WhatsApp user's ATTENTION! Download your Aadhar and Pan card from WhatsApp by following THESE simple steps

New Delhi: WhatsApp has become more than simply a messaging app as the app is tremendous upgrades its features. It is utilised for online buying, payment processing, and communicating with businesses and authorities. You can use WhatsApp to obtain citizen services like checking your Aadhaar or PAN through a number of government websites. But did you know that WhatsApp also allows you to download your PAN card and Aadhaar card? Interesting, huh? Learn how by reading on.

To enable access to various services, the Indian government's e-governance platform, MyGov Helpdesk, developed a chatbot on WhatsApp. The ability to download Aadhaar and PAN cards is one of them. As opposed to having to go through the official websites and get your cards from there, the chatbot is easily accessible to you. You must make sure of one little criterion, though.

Your Aadhaar and PAN information should have been saved in DigiLocker, the official digital wallet for Indian citizens. Install DigiLocker on your iOS or Android device, and log in using the registered mobile number to accomplish this. Find Aadhaar and PAN services now, and connect them to DigiLocker for simple access. When you're ready, take these actions:

- Open your WhatsApp app.

- Save 9013151515 in your WhatsApp contact.

- Send Hello or Namaste to the aforementioned number.



- Click on the Digilocker option.

- Click on the yes option.

- Enter your Aadhar number.

- Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

- Click on the Aadhar and Pan card options.

Now, the chatbot will send you the same documents in PDF formats.